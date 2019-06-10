Bieber challenges Cruise to fight

Justin Bieber on Sunday challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in "the octagon" and appeared to try to provoke the actor, saying if he did not accept he would "never live it down."

The tweet went viral and fighter Conor McGregor announced that his company would host the fight.

McGregor also appeared to take a shot at Cruise and said the fight would only go on if he's "man enough to accept this challenge."

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The Mission Impossible star did not comment on the posts, but it appeared that many on social media believe Cruise would dispatch the Baby singer with ease.

Odds Shark, a source for online handicapping, said, "We don't like your odds, Justin."

Bobby Nash, an MMA fighter called out the singer, "You're calling out a 56 year old man lol."

Most people thought the 56-year-old would wipe the floor with his young challenger. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cruise stands at 5ft 7in and weighs 77 kilograms. He is famous for doing most of his own stunts and maintaining an enviable physique. He appears ready and willing to fight on screen and often does so while falling from a plane.

Bieber reportedly has two inches on Cruise but weighs just 66kg, according to reports.

"I would love to see this exhibition," Diego Sanchez, an MMA fighter posted.

