Menu
Login
Justify, with jockey Mike Smith on board, crosses the finish line ahead of Gronkowski to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown. Pic: AP
Justify, with jockey Mike Smith on board, crosses the finish line ahead of Gronkowski to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown. Pic: AP
Horses

Justify an ‘immortal’ after Triple Crown win

by AP
10th Jun 2018 11:47 AM

JUSTIFY won the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday to become just the 13th horse to capture US flat-racing's Triple Crown.

By adding the Belmont to his Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes victories, Justify made Bob Baffert just the second trainer to saddle two Triple Crown winners.

With his front-running win, Justify became thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown winner.

Three years ago American Pharoah had ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought with his win in 2015.

It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith. Gronkowski finished second in the 2400m race.

Justify, ridden Mike Smith, leads the field at the end of the back straight at Belmont Park. Pic: AP
Justify, ridden Mike Smith, leads the field at the end of the back straight at Belmont Park. Pic: AP

Hofburg was third in the thrilling race which saw Justify challenged at the top of the straight in front of 90,000 screaming fans.

 

FormGuide

Related Items

Show More
belmont stakes horse racing horses justify triple crown

Top Stories

    Will Holly out muscle Batman?

    Will Holly out muscle Batman?

    News FEARLESS Byron artist up against super heroes for an Australian Comic Award for her tale of life, love and the Bay.

    Justine Clarke is headlining Little Splendour

    Justine Clarke is headlining Little Splendour

    Whats On The kids' line up is almost as cool as the adult's one

    A truth that will not be stolen, on stage

    A truth that will not be stolen, on stage

    Whats On A new take on Harrison's classic play anoput the Stolen Generations

    Mates cross the country for Parkinsons Disease

    Mates cross the country for Parkinsons Disease

    Health They've ridden through some of the most remote parts of the country

    Local Partners