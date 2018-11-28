Just for the love of music

PARK DJ: Local filmmaker and author turned DJ with some little helpers at the weekend for the Chameleon event at Terrace Park. Photo by Mik laVage.

PARK DJ: Local filmmaker and author turned DJ with some little helpers at the weekend for the Chameleon event at Terrace Park. Photo by Mik laVage. Contributed

A NEW collective in the shire creating events "for the love of music" threw a semi-spontaneous "proto-party" in Brunswick Heads' Terrace Park on Sunday.

Chameleon is the brainchild of multi-talented local Brendan Palmer, who started it in order to promote a diverse range of musical and cultural events.

Sunday's free, public party included DJ offerings from Mr Mai Tai, Sista Ray, Kol:D and bP and Benjamin Gilmour, who spun a wide selection of music from lounge, global, electronic, dub, punk, jazz, roots and bass music.

"The motivation is to do something for the love of music, the community and our local environment," Brendan said. "There was no money involved, aside from insurance that was partly paid for by the local cafes.

"The name Chameleon represents our desire to find connections between the many styles of music through creative DJing, celebrating ever-changing diversity.”

About 100 locals turned out for the show, and swam in the river, floated on lilos, threw frisbees, flew kites, climbed trees, picnicked and danced.