Just another day in the apocalypse

APOCALYPSE NOW: We are our own unrelenting apocalypse. Christian Morrow

IT IS an iron law of nature that all things on Earth face imminent threats at the hands of a merciless nemesis - an enemy that will, if left unchecked, wipe them from existence.

For birds it is the domestic cat, with more than one million native Australian birds killed by cats every day.

And just as it is for our beloved cane toad when it meets the humble Australian car tyre, so too is it for journalists and Facebook.

For humans it is other humans - we are our own unrelenting apocalypse.

But the good news is we won't have to wait long to find out what the apocalypse looks like - we are living in it right now.

Really, you say, looking around at the world. Everything seems just so ordinary, like any other day.

Exactly. While we have been waiting for your classic biblical Lord of the Rings-type apocalypse, the real, ordinary, individually wrapped cheese-slice-type apocalypse has been sneaking up on us since the Industrial Revolution.

Here in our region we've had a truly apocalyptic few weeks. Cyclonic weather and out-of-control surf belting the coastline, and fires raging in the drought dry land out west.

Zoom out and you get a bird's-eye view of a dry river system and dead fish, while up the top end unrelenting rain was drowning cattle and wildlife.

Each fire is raging that bit longer, every flood is just that bit deeper and wider.

But the end of the world will be a tawdry affair, just another day at the "offocalypse” if you will.

Billionaires will cosy up with world leaders trading weapons and petro-chemical stocks on the futures markets. Politicians will harness bigotry and hyper- nationalism to fight a desperate rear guard action against science to keep their pension plans in place.

And the charlatans, who never really went away, will found new cults recycling ancient self-improvement mumbo-jumbo like those anti-vaxxers delivering us back to the Middle Ages because they have no experience of the truly awful diseases they are helping unleash again.

Just another individually wrapped slice of ordinary, everyday apocalypse.