Junior footy players ‘incredible’

WONDER WOMEN: The coaches and the Lismore Swans Junior Australian Football Club young women playing in the Girls U11.5 team.

WHETHER they are planning on a professional career playing Aussie rules or simply love getting out for kick, there’s no doubt the depth of talent in the Lismore Swans junior ranks.

Lismore Swans Junior Australian football Club treasurer Cath Bresson said the young players and their families – plus the club coaches and match officials – “have all been incredible”

“We would do anything for these kids,” she said.

“To salvage something out of this year and see them all playing and smiling is what it’s all about.”

Lismore Swans JAFC is a family inclusive junior AFL club which supports diversity and inclusiveness through their training, games as well as our clinics they operate for those at risk or special needs.

Lismore Swans Junior Coaches

Daniel Cohen Coach Under 10.5

Robbie Henderson Coach Under 10.5

Luke Henschke Coach Under 8.5

Corey Smith Coach Under 11.5

Nicholas McQuilty Coach Under 11.5

Shane Maguire Coach Under 14.5

Mark Quirk Coach Under 14.5

Lismore Swans Junior AFL Players

Super Stars

Arqi Bertram, Hamish Blair, Loch Burton, Miller Clarke, Eliza Deblaise,

Jayvontaye Graham, Grace Hogan, Maudie Lynch, Ryan Watson.

Under 8.5

Archer Alley, Hugh Bashforth, Djidji Bertram, Leroy Browne, Alexander Crane, Callum Harden, Thomas Henschke, Brayden Malloy, Kiani Small, Jack Watson, Thomas Watson.

TOP TALENT: The coach and players of the Lismore Swans Junior Australian football Club U8.5 team are chock-full of talent.

Under 10.5

Logan Adamson, Sydney-Jack Baker, Django Bening, Lachlan Bowker, Zachary Cohen, Eli Connolly, Zack Connolly, William Crane, Archer Henderson Fynn Henderson, Jonah Hudson Sheaffe, Keegan Malloy, Sol Patroni-Oort, Harvey Power, Bowie Robertson, Dean Stainton,

Levi Wood.

SUPER SQUAD: The coaches and the talented U10.5 players of the Lismore Swans Junior Australian football Club.

Under 11.5 Girls

Mihaela Butcher, Charlee Condon, Hadleigh Higgins, Elsie Lynch, Alysha Martin, Nahla Martin, Katrina McQuilty, Sally Nevill, Nalarni Paterson, Satira Paterson, Neva Smith, Lilah-Rose Baker.

Under 14.5

Chad Atkins, Clay Atkins, Jack Atkin, Christopher Barbierato, James Bazzana, Thomas Bowker, Ethan Brenna, Dylan Buckley, Michael Burns, Malachi Canning, James Collins-Bray, Darcy Field, Joshua Haines, Samuel Hay, Django Hudson Sheaffe, Caleb Maguire, Lochlan Maguire, Xaviar McClymon, Jack Moyle, Dante Paterson, Johan Patroni-Oort, Jayden Power, Kobi Power, Luke Quirk, Bailey Skinner, Daniel Swan.

HUGE POTENTIAL: The highly skilled and talented members of Lismore Swans Junior Australian football Club U14.5 team.

More information via http://www.lismoreswansjuniors.com.au/