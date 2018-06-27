How to see the next blood moon

TWO spectacular space events will have Aussies cracking out their cameras and telescopes in late July.

Skygazers will be treated to two events, with the first set to be a historical event kicking off before the crack of dawn on July 28, according to EarthSky.

The eclipse will begin early in the morning on July 28. Picture: AFP

In what is set to be the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century, astronomers anticipate the total eclipse to last for 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The partial eclipse, taking place before and after the total eclipse, is set to kick on for 3 hours and 55 minutes, with the entire event lasting a whopping 5 hours and 38 minutes.

But that's not all - the event is set to deliver a visual feast, with the moon painted in a red-coloured sheen due to passing directly into the darkest region of the Earth's shadow.

According to EarthSky, here's when you'll be able to stare up at the sky and enjoy the show (times in AEST):

3.14am: Eclipse begins

5.30am: The moon can be seen at is reddest

6.21am: Maximum eclipse

7.13am: Total eclipse ends

Mars will also be visible in late July. Picture: AFP

You can find out when you'll be able to see the eclipse in other time zones here.

The blood moon will come five months after the 'super blue blood moon' the stopped the nation and stunned stargazers in February this year.

Dr Alan Duffy, an astronomer at Swinburne University of Technology, previously explained there were three aspects to the incredible event.

"The eclipse begins with a shadow slowly appearing on the surface of the Moon. Over the next hour more of the Moon will be covered until eventually it lies directly behind the Earth away from the Sun," Dr Duffy said.

A ‘super blue blood moon’ wowed the world in February this year. Picture: Getty Images

"At this point the Moon should be blacked-out but it will actually appear blood red. This colour is from all the sunrises and sunsets of Earth shining onto the Moon.

"The phase of totality with a red moon lasts for an hour, before the Moon begins to leave the umbra and the series of events reverses over the course of the final hour."

And just a few days after on July 31, Mars will be clearly visible to the naked eye.

The red planet will pass by earth at its closest point since 2003, according to Business Insider Australia.