IN PICS: How Julie strode the world in style

Malcolm Turnbull takes a last walk with Julie Bishop before Scott Morrison was elected as the new prime minister. Picture: David Gray.

Malcolm Turnbull takes a last walk with Julie Bishop before Scott Morrison was elected as the new prime minister. Picture: David Gray.

JULIE Bishop has stepped down from arguably the best job in Australian politics, but it was one she did with gusto and a seemingly inexhaustible reserve of energy and grit.

Australia's first female politician to be appointed Foreign Affairs Minister, Bishop has spent the last five years meeting foreign leaders on every continent in the world.

The 62-year-old appears to have acquitted herself with the intelligence and charm required to promote her country and smooth the often prickly nature of international relations.

Following her resignation, her shadow counterpart Penny Wong called Bishop "trailblazing" and paid tribute to her "for dedicating her life to the nation with a tireless work ethic and exhausting travel schedule".

Malcolm Turnbull tweeted "Today we have lost Australia's finest Foreign Minister @JulieBishopMP … she has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world".

Of the former ministers or prime minister gone or going in Canberra's week of knives, Bishop looks in the best shape to poised for the next fabulous stage of her career.

Here in pictures, is where Julie Bishop has spent half a decade getting around.

Julie Bishop and partner David Panton Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the UNGA Heads of Delegation in New York last September.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Julie Bishop as Malcolm Turnbull looks on at Garden Island in May this year. Picture: Brendan Esposito.

Julie Bishop after meeting Hillary Clinton in Sydney yesterday in May this year. Picture: Twitter.

JA glittering Bishop in Argentina for G2018 with China Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Picture: Twitter

Shadow Foreign Affairs minister Penny Wong’s warm tribute to Julie Bishop on Sunday.

h

Bishop, a familiar figure in sportswear jogging the streets, above with rising Hockeyroos star Rosie Malone in a London park at Canary Wharf. Picture David Dyson.

As Foreign Minister in 2015, Julie Bishop meets Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran. Picture: Iranian Presidency Office.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (left) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Bishop and David Panton at CHOGM in April. Picture: Andrew Parsons.

Bishop with Belgian actor Jean-Claude van Damme at the NSW Federal Budget Lunch in Sydney in May. Picture: Peter Rae.

Minister meets crocodile as Bishop sails on the Adelaide River, 60km east of Darwin in July. Picture: Richard Wainwright.

Julie Bishop with Prince Charles in Vila Hospital, Vanuatu. Picture: Instagram.

Bishop in Bali after a 7 magnitude earthquake struck Lombok island in early August, a fortnight before bombshells dropped in Canberra.

Julie Bishop in 2005 with then Treasurer Peter Costello answers her first question as Education Minister. Picture: Alan Porritt.

Bishop in 2003 in the comparively soft portfolio of Minister for Ageing with then Health Minister Tony Abbott. Picture: Alan Porritt.

As Foreign Affairs minister Julie Bishop meets Poland's President Andrzej Duda in Canberra, a weeks go. Picture: Mick Tsikas.

At the Silver Party Socials in March this year with partner, David Panton.

Bishop in traditional dress with Parsley Loretta in Batemans Bay. Picture: Kym Smith.

Bishop and David Panton at the 2016 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Julian Smith.

Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov meets Julie Bishop at Parliament House in March this year. Picture: Kym Smith.

Bishop strikes a pose with Wonder Woman at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast, in May this year. Picture: Dan Peled.

Julie Bishop resigns as Foreign Minister of Australia in a statement she issued on August 26.

Julie Bishop meets former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice during a visit to Palo Alto, California in July.

Julie Bishop meets students at the Agora Food Studio in Dili, East Timor in July. Picture: Greg Roberts.

Julie Bishop and David Panton at the Mid Winter Ball.