Assange ill, ‘life at risk’

WIKILEAKS publisher Julian Assange is in extremely poor health and unless he is released from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, his condition may deteriorate to the point where his life is in jeopardy.

The Australian lawyer Greg Barns, who is a member of Assange's legal team and also an adviser to WikiLeaks, told iTWire that Assange had not been able to access medical treatment for six years.

Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied

This was because the UK Government won't let him leave the Ecuadorean Embassy to see a doctor, according to Mr Barns - in case he is arrested.

"This is a cruel and inhumane stance from a government professing to be a liberal democracy," Barns said.

According to reports, Assange is still mentally alert and able to function physically, despite enduring six years of detention and without regular exposure to sunlight or fresh air.

iTWire also reported that the Australian journalists' union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, has not commented on Assange's plight.