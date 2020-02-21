Judge slammed for ‘deplorable’ delay

The extraordinary comments about Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Jarrett came after he took from October 2012 to November 2018 to deliver his ruling in a case involving a woman who was groped on the buttocks by a co-worker.

A BRISBANE judge has been slammed over a six-year delay in a sexual harassment case, with fellow judges saying his tardiness has "brought the administration of justice into disrepute".

The extraordinary comments about Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Jarrett came after he took from October 2012 to November 2018 to deliver his ruling in a case involving a woman who was groped on the buttocks by a co-worker.

Lilo Von Schoeler's colleagues called her a "dobbing dog" for reporting the conduct.

Jarrett originally found her employer, Boral Timber, was not vicariously liable.

But Federal Court judges Geoffrey Flick, Alan Robertson and Darryl Rangiah overturned that decision and issued a scathing assessment of Judge Jarrett

"The delay of over six years in the delivery of the judgment was extraordinary and deplorable.

It is rare to encounter delay of this magnitude. The delay is unexplained," the judgement reads.

Judge Michael Jarrett has previously come under fire for sitting on about 40 judgements. Picture: Gordon Penner

"The long wait for the judgment must have created tension, uncertainty and a sense of injustice for all parties.

"Inevitably, the losing party, Ms Von Schoeler, must feel a greater sense of injustice, arising from an understandable suspicion that, after a delay of such length, the primary judge could not have adequately or properly considered her case."

The judges added: "It should finally be noted that the delay on the part of the primary judge in delivering his judgment has-regrettably-brought the administration of justice into disrepute."

Judge Jarrett has previously come under fire for sitting on about 40 judgements.

The Federal Court has been contacted for comment.