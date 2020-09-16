Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A magistrate has expressed her frustration with an Extinction Rebellion activist who earlier this year glued himself to a court table.
A magistrate has expressed her frustration with an Extinction Rebellion activist who earlier this year glued himself to a court table.
Crime

Activist who glued himself to bench back in court

by PATRICK BILLINGS
16th Sep 2020 7:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A magistrate has expressed frustration at the pace of a case involving a climate activist who glued himself to a court table.

Extinction Rebellion protester Marcus Anthony Burke was charged with contempt of court after the February stunt.

'APPALLING' MUM LIED ABOUT DAUGHTER HAVING TERMINAL CANCER

FLASH RESTAURANT OWNER'S BIG MAC ATTACK ON COP, CUSTOMER

BORDER FORCE OFFICER'S $40K FRAUD AT AIRPORT

Burke was facing court on the day for allegedly impersonating a State Emergency Services officer during a protest when he glued himself to the bench and had to be unstuck by police.

The contempt charge was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Marcus Anthony Burke outside the Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: NCA NewWire/Dan Peled
Marcus Anthony Burke outside the Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: NCA NewWire/Dan Peled

Burke's defence team Brisbane Criminal Lawyers sought an adjournment for the part-heard matter until October 20.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she wanted the protracted case wrapped up.

"I would really like this matter finalised before then. It's been going on for a very, very long time," she said.

"I appreciate there's been issues with COVID and the like but …"

However she agreed to the adjournment date.

Bail was enlarged for Burke who did not appear in person.

Originally published as Judge irritated as activist who glued himself to bench back in court

contempt court extinction rebellion marcus anthony burke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        Premium Content 10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        News AFTER dying in shallow waters at South Ballina last week, the 17m carcass was moved to Lismore today.

        5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        Premium Content 5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        News THE long-awaited Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn bypass has officially opened, so...

        Poachers who took jaw from whale face $88,000 fine

        Premium Content Poachers who took jaw from whale face $88,000 fine

        News "Sperm whale teeth are ivory, and there is a lot of money in ivory"

        Man‘s bail revoked after issue arises with rehab centre

        Premium Content Man‘s bail revoked after issue arises with rehab centre

        Crime Booyong man, 28, unable to face break and enter charges in court because he was too...