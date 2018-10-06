Star’s horrifying 150km/h catapult

That's going to hurt tomorrow.

DUCATI rider Jorge Lorenzo is "ok and has his smile back" after suffering a horror crash during practice for the Thailand MotoGP.

The three-time world champion was catapulted off his bike and thrown into the air during Friday's practice.

Majorca-born Lorenzo suffered heavy bruising and contusions to his wrist and ankle after being stretchered off the track.