Jonah Hill now totally unrecognisable
Amid his break-up with fiancee Gianna Santos, Jonah Hill posted a slimmed-down photo of himself rocking a bushy beard to Instagram.
Posing in a bucket hat in front of a table full of food, the 36-year-old star of The Wolf Of Wall Street captioned the snap: "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard."
Swiping on the photo revealed a close-up photo of a wizened tortoise.
The actor also ended his note with a reminder to vote in the upcoming election.
"I'm more interested in that delicious take-out but you look great either way (I'm hungry)," Rashida Jones commented, while pal Seth Rogen wrote, "I feel like a baby seal."
News broke on Tuesday that Hill and Santos split a year after getting engaged. The split is said to be amicable.
Page Six exclusively revealed in September 2019 that the Maniac star had proposed to Santos, who works as a content manager at a beauty start-up.
