Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson at their school, Carey Grammar. Picture: Jay Town
AFL

Joke becomes reality for top two draft picks

by Chris Cavanagh,Tim Michell,Sam Landsberger,Alistair Paton
27th Nov 2019 8:28 PM

A long-running joke between best mates has become a reality with Matthew Rowell and Noah Anderson set to continue their football journey together at Gold Coast Suns.

The Carey Grammar graduates were selected by the Suns with picks 1 and 2 in tonight's AFL national draft in both a talent coup and clever retention strategy by the Suns.

Melbourne selected talented tall Luke Jackson with pick 3 - the first ruckman selected that high in the draft since Nic Naitanui - and Carlton recruiter Stephen Silvagni went out with a bang in his last draft, bidding on two players and manufacturing multiple live trades that ultimately delivered tall midfielder Brodie Kemp at pick 17 and speedster Sam Philp at pick 20.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE EVERY ROUND 1 PICK

Rowell revealed he was told he would be taken at pick 1 during a home visit by the Suns last Thursday, but Anderson was left sweating without anything official until moments before the draft.

"We'd kind of joked about maybe playing for an AFL club together and now it's actually real," Rowell said.

"We're best mates so to go up and to share this journey with him will be pretty special and something we're both looking forward to."

The top end picks in the 2019 draft.
The top end picks in the 2019 draft.

Rowell follows in the footsteps of players like Luke Hodge, Brendon Goddard, Nick Riewoldt and Marc Murphy as a No. 1 pick, but said he was unfazed by the expectation.

"There will be expectation and a bit of pressure but I think pressure's a privilege and I've just got to put my head down and work hard from here," Rowell said.

A Carlton supporter - something that runs in the family - Rowell said it would be "no problem" converting his inner-circle to Suns fans.

