Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

The first rule of public toilet etiquette is ‘don’t be an animal! Don’t leave an empty roll’, the second is join the Great Dunny Hunt.

The National Public Toilet Map means there is no need to get stuck without a loo while you are travelling or out and about.

The resource has become very important for many Australians, with more than two million searches for public toilets carried out on the Toilet Map annually.

The map currently lists more than 19,000 toilets, and gives people the confidence to go about their lives, feeling supported.

Continence Foundation Australia asked those who are out and about across the regions, whether on family holidays, road trips, weekends away or those who just want to help out, to register the location of regional public toilets on The National Public Toilet Map through www.toiletmap.gov.au or on the App, available on Google Play or the App store.

Everyone who submits a regional public toilet location to the map has a chance to win one of three $500 Eftpos vouchers.

Rowan Cockerell, CEO of the Continence Foundation of Australia, highlighted the importance of the online resource.

“The fear of not having access to toilets in public can restrict, and even stop, people from leaving their home for everyday activities,” she said.

“There are small towns, bigger regional areas, parks and service stations, not to mention new builds of community centres and play areas that are coming online all the time. We are keen for people to share local knowledge to support Australians living with continence issues,” said Ms Cockerell.

The Great Dunny Hunt is on now, runs until Sunday June 20.

The Continence Foundation of Australia is a not-for-profit organisation and the national peak body promoting bladder and bowel health, incontinence prevention, management, education, awareness, information and advocacy.

Over five million Australians – are affected by incontinence, and the majority can be treated, better managed or even cured.

If you are affected by incontinence, ask your GP, call the free National Continence Helpline on 1800 33 00 66 or visit continence.org.au.