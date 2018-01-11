John Ibrahim’s lover chills out in Byron Bay on bail

BYRON Bay: Where the rich and famous holiday, party - and some report for bail.

Sarah Budge, the girlfriend of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim, took time out from working on her tan yesterday to report to Byron Bay police station.

The 27-year-old nightclub owner and model has been reporting weekly to Waverley police since her arrest during Australia's biggest organised crime raids last August.

Sarah Budge reports on bail in Byron Bay yesterday. Picture: John Gass

Budge was charged with possessing a loaded Glock pistol, after the raids which also netted John's brothers Fadi and Michael Ibrahim.

Fadi Ibrahim arrives at Central local court last year. Picture: John Grainger

Police alleged Michael Ibrahim was the mastermind behind an alleged international criminal syndicate which conspired to import illegal tobacco and MDMA.

Sarah Budge and nightclub owner John Ibrahim.

On Tuesday, Budge's lawyer appeared on her behalf at Downing Centre Local Court and asked if she could report to Byron Bay police station because she was holidaying.



John Ibrahim in Kings Cross last year. Picture: Richard Dobson



The next day she was seen reporting for bail wearing ripped denim shorts, T-shirt and sandals. Budge's matter returns to court on January 16 for mention. She is not required to appear then.