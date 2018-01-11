Menu
Login
News

John Ibrahim’s lover chills out in Byron Bay on bail

by Emma Partridge

BYRON Bay: Where the rich and famous holiday, party - and some report for bail.

Sarah Budge, the girlfriend of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim, took time out from working on her tan yesterday to report to Byron Bay police station.

The 27-year-old nightclub owner and model has been reporting weekly to Waverley police since her arrest during Australia's biggest organised crime raids last August.

 

Sarah Budge reports on bail in Byron Bay yesterday. Picture: John Gass
Sarah Budge reports on bail in Byron Bay yesterday. Picture: John Gass

Budge was charged with possessing a loaded Glock pistol, after the raids which also netted John's brothers Fadi and Michael Ibrahim.

 

Fadi Ibrahim arrives at Central local court last year. Picture: John Grainger
Fadi Ibrahim arrives at Central local court last year. Picture: John Grainger

 

Police alleged Michael Ibrahim was the mastermind behind an alleged international criminal syndicate which conspired to import illegal tobacco and MDMA.

Sarah Budge and nightclub owner John Ibrahim.
Sarah Budge and nightclub owner John Ibrahim.

 

On Tuesday, Budge's lawyer appeared on her behalf at Downing Centre Local Court and asked if she could report to Byron Bay police station because she was holidaying.
 

John Ibrahim in Kings Cross last year. Picture: Richard Dobson
John Ibrahim in Kings Cross last year. Picture: Richard Dobson


The next day she was seen reporting for bail wearing ripped denim shorts, T-shirt and sandals. Budge's matter returns to court on January 16 for mention. She is not required to appear then.

Sarah Budge in Kings Cross. Picture: Richard Dobson
Sarah Budge in Kings Cross. Picture: Richard Dobson

Topics:  byron bay crime john ibrahim police sydney

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Paid parking queries prompt new plan

Paid parking queries prompt new plan

Council to vote on guaranteeing all Byron Bay' parking money spent in town.

Sorry, no free camping for vanpackers in this town

FREE RIDERS: Vanpackers in the car park adjacent the Rails Hotel in Byron Bay.

Council says ratepayers would not tolerate free camping area

A great moment for democracy

GENIUS: If you or your pets answered 'b' to all the questions congratulations Mr Putin might let you be presi dent of your country one day.

Used to be you had to be all 'experty' in your field to be a genius.

OPINION: In praise of our NIMBY natures

SOLAR TRAIN: Some Byron residents are not happy to see the railway corridor re-activated for the solar rain.

NIMBY is not a dirty word.

Local Partners