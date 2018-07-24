Charged! Hopoate whacked by NSWRL after leaked video

FORMER NRL bad boy John Hopoate will front the NSWRL conduct review panel after video emerged of him punching opponents and hurling abuse during a club game.

Foxsports.com.au broke the news on Tuesday and published exclusive vision of the incident, which occurred during the game between Hopoate's Narraweena Hawks and the Forestville Ferrets.

Hopoate has been charged with medium-range striking, which carries an automatic four-game suspension.

But he has also been charged with three other offences from the same game, relating to code of conduct.

Hopoate has been ordered to front the NSWRL conduct review panel on Wednesday night.

"I am confident our conduct review panel will deal with the matter appropriately," NSWRL chief David Trodden said.

"NSWRL will make further comment after the judiciary process has been completed."