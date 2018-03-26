Menu
Former Sea Eagles CEO banned over cap rorts

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg.
NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg.
by Phil Rothfield

ROOSTERS CEO Joe Kelly has been suspended for nine months for his role in the Manly Sea Eagles salary cap scandal.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg broke the news to Kelly on Monday morning as he prepared for a press conference to reveal the full punishment from the Sea Eagles cap rorting.

It is understood the NRL has uncovered serious breaches of the salary cap at Manly after being tipped off by the police strike force that investigated match-fixing for 18 months.

They found no betting rorts but suspicious payments to players going back three years.

Kelly was chief executive at Manly for three years before joining the Roosters in April 2017.

Former Manly CEO Joe Kelly has been banned for nine months. Picture: Gary Ramage
Former Manly CEO Joe Kelly has been banned for nine months. Picture: Gary Ramage

The Roosters are considering a legal challenge.

Rumours out of NRL headquarters this morning suggest Manly is facing a fine of up towards the $1 million mark.

They will not lose competition points because the cheating occurred in previous years and they are now salary cap compliant.

The Manly case is not as bad as the Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs but at the very next level down.

The NRL will hold a press conference at midday Monday to announce their verdict after months of deliberations.

