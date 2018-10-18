Aussie star ‘burning down’ NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 15: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz defends against Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 15, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to th

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 15: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz defends against Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 15, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to th

AUSSIE veteran Joe Ingles' impressive season opener has seen him touted as an All Star contender this season.

The 31-year-old has gone from NBA "average Joe" to a star of the competition in the past two years.

His heroics during the Jazz's upset playoffs series win over Oklahoma City in last year's playoffs series saw Ingles' rise to a new level of stardom.

He showed in the Jazz's season opening 123-117 win over Sacramento on Thursday (AEST) that his hot form last season was no fluke.

Ingles lit up the Kings in the first half in California, knocking down 17 points with three minutes still to play in the first half.

Having hit all three of his three-point attempts in the first half, Ingles was on track for a new career-high points haul. He set that record against the Thunder in last season's playoffs when he knocked down 27 points.

The Kings finally found a way to shut him down in the second half, but that defensive pressure opened the door for Jazz star Donovon Mitchell to start dominating the game.

Last year's rookie of the year nominee finished with a game-high 24 points.

Ingles finished the game with 22 points, six assists and four steals.

Dante Exum impressed in his time on court.

It was also a huge night for fellow Aussie Dante Exum, who finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Most notably, Exum also saw more than 26 minutes on court, closing out the game ahead of star guard Ricky Rubio, who had just 21 minutes on the floor.

The night belonged to Ingles, however, with the shooter's first-half performance sending out a warning to the rest of the western conference.

The NBA is slowly getting used to losing its mind over Ingles' scoring heroics, but many commentators were still blown away by the shooter's hot streak.

Ingles was re-signed by the Jazz in July, 2017, on a four-year deal reportedly worth $US52 million. His form since that signing shows the Jazz got him for a steal