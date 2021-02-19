Jodi McKay blasted for criticising top cop’s NRL job

The NSW Labor leader has been slammed for telling the state's top cop to concentrate on his current job after he was tapped to join the Australian Rugby League Commission.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has been offered a role by ARLC and NRL chairman Peter V'landys in a move to stamp out the off-field misbehaviour that is costing the league millions of dollars each year in sponsorship money.

Under the agreement Mr Fuller would donate his $75,000 annual directors' fee to Police Legacy, the charity closest to his heart that raises funds to provide welfare to families of officers struck by tragedy.

Jodi McKay made the comments on Thursday. Picture: Gaye Gerard

Jodi McKay, who is under scrutiny for signing a letter in support of a convicted sex offender obtaining a bridging visa, slammed the offer on Thursday.

"I think Mick Fuller can be the police commissioner or he can work with rugby league, he cannot be both," she said.

Comm Fuller was tactful in responding to the comments on Friday morning.

"I accept that the police commissioner is a shared role, it is shared by the government and community and people should have their view on it," he told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"I'm not the CEO of the NRL to be clear, and I think when you look at the role of the (ARL) commissioner when that is documented I think people will have a better understanding of what the commissioners actually do.

"They are not contractually involved with players they don't employ players or the clubs they don't engage police direct - it's a little bit of a storm in a teacup."

Comm Fuller also pointed out he works with the Sony Foundation, PCYC, Police Legacy and is an ambassador for Kookaburra Kids in addition to his law enforcement role.

Commissioner Fuller is poised to join the ARLC to help crack down on player behaviour. Picture: Damian Shaw

He said he sought permission from Premier Gladys Berejiklian to take on the role and she is understood to be looking at it favourably. His appointment is also dependent on approval from the ARLC board.

Fordham slammed Ms McKay on live radio, telling his listeners the opposition leader should be more worried about keeping her own job than blocking others from new roles.

"Excuse me, who says you can't take on more than one job?," he said.

"When the coronavirus hit, Mick Fuller was handed other jobs. Gladys Berejiklian said 'I know you're running police but I need you to run hotel quarantine and run the state's border',"

"So why can't he assist the National Rugby League with sending a message to players about standards expected in our community? Jodi McKay has put some of her own MPs in charge of four different portfolios.

"This is further evidence Jodi McKay's judgment is out of whack. She picked a fight with the police commissioner of New South Wales. She should stop worrying about other people's jobs and focus on trying to keep her own."

There has not yet been a formal application for Commissioner Fuller to join the NRL board but Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was confident that all the correct checks and balances would be made if he was appointed to the job.

