Menu
Login
Sport

Benbow has a lucky break after fall

Jason Benbow avoided serious injury in a trackwork fall at Caulfield. Picture: Colleen Petch
Jason Benbow avoided serious injury in a trackwork fall at Caulfield. Picture: Colleen Petch
by Darren Prendergast

INITIAL scans have cleared jockey Jason Benbow of any fractures after a trackwork fall.

Benbow was transported to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after a fall at Caulfield on Tuesday morning.

"After a fall at Caulfield trackwork this morning initial scans have revealed no fractures," the Victorian Jockeys Association said. "Hopefully released from the Alfred later today."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Benbow's fall came a couple of days after fellow Victorian rider, apprentice Thomas Stockdale, broke his tibia and fibula in a barrier incident at Stony Creek races.

Stockdale had surgery on the injured leg at Traralgon Base Hospital on Sunday night.

"Talking to his mother yesterday, she said that he was talking to the doctor when he can get the pins out, and he had only just got them in," VJA chief executive Matt Hyland told RSN927 on Tuesday. "So he's a pretty keen young fella.

"It's a bit of a hiccup for him because he's been going so well, but hopefully we'll see him back in four or five months, I guess.

"It's usually somewhere between that three and five month bracket."

FormGuide

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  horse racing jason benbow jockey

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners