Jockey Chris McIver has been suspended from racing for six months after he struck his mount in the head with his whip.
Jockey charged for head strike

Aidan Cureton
29th Apr 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
A JOCKEY was suspended for seven months after he "forcibly" struck his mount on the head at Tuesday's race meeting in Mackay.

Queensland stewards charged jockey Chris McIver with improper conduct after video footage was reviewed of him striking Absolute Bonza with a whip on pulling up after race nine. McIver pleaded guilty to the charge.

This was McIver's second offence after he served suspension for a similar offence in September last year.

He had a month reduced from his original suspension on the condition he did not commit a similar offence.

The month which was retracted was added to McIver's recent penalty.

The steward's report of the April 28 Mackay race meet stated that the severe punishment was given to show Queensland Racing's stance on the improper treatment of mounts.

"When considering an appropriate penalty, stewards view breaches of this kind very seriously, as it can have a detrimental effect on the image of racing, and penalties must serve as a general deterrent to illustrate to the entire racing industry that these activities cannot be condoned," the report read.

