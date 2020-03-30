Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Careers

Jobs available in NSW right now despite shutdowns

by Jack Morphet and Fatima Kdouh
30th Mar 2020 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

With more businesses shutting down statewide, a few key industries are still looking for workers.

The food industry has been given essential service status, which means farms and factories can continue producing food during government lockdown measures.

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths are on a sustained hiring spree to cope with people panic buying and eating more home cooked meals.

Coles has hired 2000 workers in NSW in the past fortnight, and still plans to hire 1700 more, where 1550 of them will be casual and part-time jobs stacking shelves in supermarkets, Coles Express stores and bottle shops, while the remaining 120 jobs are on offer for butchers, bakers and store managers.

Jenny Dunworth was one of many flight attendants let go from her job and is now employed by Coles. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Jenny Dunworth was one of many flight attendants let go from her job and is now employed by Coles. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"We are also looking to open additional distribution centres to help us move more stock to stores and will help create even more jobs," Coles CEO Steven Cain said.

Woolworths also needs to hire 5700 workers in NSW within the next month.

coronaviruspromo

One labour hire firm, Food Industry People Group, needs to hire 1500 workers in the next three months and the demand is unlikely to slow.

"This is a call to arms," Food Industry People Group CFO Darren Basford said.

"Right now we need to find 200 workers a week for abattoirs and 100 a week for general food processing.

"And right now we need to put 500 workers into fruit picking jobs on the Sunshine Coast and Darling Downs."

 

JOBS AVAILABLE IN NSW

* Woolworths will hire almost 5700 people in NSW over the next month

* Coles has about 1700 new jobs on offer

* Telstra is offering 1000 jobs nationally with 130 of those to be placed in NSW in its Bathurst call centre

* Service NSW is hiring 1000 people to help run a hotline offering advice on coronavirus

* Centrelink is looking for 5000 workers to help process unemployment claims

* NSW Health has more than 1000 job listings on its website, ranging from registered and enrolled nurses to hospital support staff in city and country areas

Originally published as Jobs available in NSW right now despite shutdowns

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks employment job losses job opportunities jobs unemployment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three days of thunderstorms, weather bureau warns

        Three days of thunderstorms, weather bureau warns

        Weather THE Northern Rivers can expect severe storms on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and temperatures in the 30s.

        Murder accused to face Lismore court today

        premium_icon Murder accused to face Lismore court today

        News Man charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential

        Fight of her life: Mum battles 'inoperable' cancer

        premium_icon Fight of her life: Mum battles 'inoperable' cancer

        News She has two children, including a severely disabled son