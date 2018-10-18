JM Kelly liquidation 'gravely concerning' for whole region

The ALDI construction site was bare today after tradespeople walked off the job after JMK Kelly went into liquidation.

THERE have been several statements released by politicians and organisations following JM Kelly Group's announcement that it was in voluntary administration.

Rockhampton Regional Council

Acting mayor Cherie Rutherford said the announcement was deeply disappointing for the whole community.

"This news is upsetting not just for the workers, sub-contractors and businesses around the region who do work for JM Kelly but for their families as well," Cr Rutherford said.

"The loss of any jobs and supply chain work will be felt deeply by our whole community. Council will now have to wait to hear from the administrators to see what next steps will be taken following this announcement, including any impact on outstanding works Council had commissioned JM Kelly to undertake."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

"I am terribly disappointed to hear the tragic news today that JM Kelly and its subsidiary companies have gone into liquidation and 260 local workers have lost their jobs," Ms Lauga said.

"I'm terribly disappointed for the workers and subcontractors and today I have reached out to the CFMEU Construction branch and the Queensland Subcontractors Alliance to offer my condolences and support. I hope the families are paid their entitlements, and I'm sure given that there were employees who worked for the company for decades, there will be significant redundancy payments. I hope too that subcontractors are paid their bills.

"I understand that both the Employment and Industrial Relations Ministers are aware of the circumstances and are acting accordingly.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to growing jobs and the economy in the Central Queensland region. The Queensland Government has invested $788.1 million in infrastructure the region in the last financial year which supported an estimated 2,200 jobs, and was underpinned by our Buy Queensland procurement policy which ensures that these jobs go to locals wherever possible."

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke

"It's disappointing to see that JM Kelly has gone into liquidation," Mr O'Rourke said.

"We hope the families are paid their entitlements, and in circumstances like this there would be significant redundancy payments.

"We will continue to invest in Central Queensland to support employment and growth in the region.

"The Rockhampton building industry is strong, and it continues to grow, so I am confident that as these projects continue there will be opportunities to engage with existing subcontractors and get tradies back on site."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry

"News of JM Kelly's financial difficulties is gravely concerning," Ms Landry said.

"My thoughts are with the workers and their families who all face an uncertain future. They need our community's support and I'm sure they will have it. I will be keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops."

Financial help

David French, managing director of the Investment Collective, would like to extend support to the staff of JM Kelly with the offer of free financial counselling, debt management advice and practical strategies for managing through a difficult situation.

Employees can call office on 0749204600 and mention that they are from JM Kelly.

An appointment can be scheduled from there.

The office is located on level 1 Suncorp house, 103 Bolsover St, Rockhampton.