AN OVER which included one run, one hat-trick and four wickets saw Gurinder Sandhu complete one of the most remarkable overs seen in the One-Day Cup.
Cricket

Tassie quick rips through Vics

by Jacob Polychronis
10th Oct 2018 4:52 PM

GURINDER Sandhu was four wickets from the top of the JLT One-Day Cup bowling chart when he was tossed the ball for his last over of the competition.

Now, he has tied Andrew Tye as this season's most prolific bowler.

An over which included one run, one hat-trick and four wickets saw the new Tasmania recruit complete one of the most remarkable overs seen in the competition's history.

The over left Sandhu with match figures of 7-56, and restricted Victoria to 274 in the tournament's final at Junction Oval on Wednesday.

Sandhu wrapped up his domestic one-day campaign with near identical figures to Western Australian paceman Tye.

Tigers quick Sandhu finished with 18 wickets at 16.66, while Tye had the same amount of wickets at a marginally better average of 16.16.

Making Sandhu's performance more remarkable is the fact he was allowed to leave New South Wales for the Tigers during the off-season.

