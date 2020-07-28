Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days.
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days. Liana Turner
Environment

Jewels in Byron's crown reduced to rubble

David Kirkpatrick
Liana Turner
by and
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON BAY'S iconic tourist beaches have been reduced to rubble by huge swells and recent weather events.

Clarkes Beach to Main Beach is almost unrecognisable as the glittering jewel in the crown of Byron's tourism hub.

Sand dunes have been eroded, beach access blocked off, sand is a rare commodity on the beaches, rocky outcrops have been exposed and there is a huge amount of driftwood piling up.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It's probably lucky Byron's usual 2.1 million visitors per year can't get there due to COVID-19 restrictions and a ban on international travel.

Rather than its usual standing as one of the world's best beach destinations, it's a sad shadow of its former self.

It's gotten so bad Byron Shire Council recently issued a warning to people to stay away from the dunes.

"There is a very steep drop from the top of the dunes to the beach and we have repaired or closed some access paths to make sure that no one gets hurt," Chloe Dowsett, Coastal and Biodiversity Coordinator, said.

The council believes the sand will return to the beaches in time for the warmer months ahead.

Aerial shots show a slug of sand coming around Wategos and the Pass and this will eventually replenish Clarkes Beach, according to council.

beach byron bay erosion
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Redmen surrender commanding lead to Bangalow

        premium_icon Redmen surrender commanding lead to Bangalow

        Rugby Union Grafton couldn’t hold on in a greasy Far North Coast Rugby Union encounter on Saturday

        HIGHWAY WORK: Changes you need to know about

        premium_icon HIGHWAY WORK: Changes you need to know about

        News TRAFFIC will be disrupted this week to allow for work on the highway upgrade.

        Masterplan step in the right direction for rail trail

        premium_icon Masterplan step in the right direction for rail trail

        News A LENNOX Head firm has been selected to work on the 13.5km Casino to Bentley...

        No more ‘hiking through floods up to your armpits’

        premium_icon No more ‘hiking through floods up to your armpits’

        News THE pain of quickly burning through shock absorbers will soon be a thing of the...