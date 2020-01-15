Jewellery heist could be linked to group crime spree

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Gem Array in Ballina Fair was broken into after a car was used to ram-raid the store.

A RAM raid of a Ballina shopping centre last month in order to rob a jewellery store may be part of a widespread criminal initiative, according to a senior police officer.

At least three other incidents South of Brisbane at Browns Plains, Logan Central and Greenbank which occurred over a 25 hour period may be linked to the Ballina robbery.

On Tuesday morning, Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said investigations into the incident showed a striking resemblance to the modus operandi to a number of other incidents in south-east Queensland.

He said the ramraid of a shopping centre in Logan at the Hyperdome last October was almost identical, down to using a stolen car which was later found burned-out by police.

"There are certainly a number of similarities," he said.

"While it is up to the investigators to make a determination that there is a link, on face value we would expect those to be connected.

"The undertaking of these types of offences are well- versed as are the people they are targeting and it is obvious those involved have a good means of disposing of the stolen jewellery."

According to police, the Logan incident occurred on October 9, 2019, when a trio drove a stolen red 2015 Nissan X-Trail four-wheel drive through the Piazza entrance to the shopping centre around 2.20am.

The vehicle travelled through the food court before forcing their way into a jewellery store.

Three men, all wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, stole a large amount of jewellery before getting back into the vehicle and leaving through the broken glass door.

The 4WD was later found on fire in Shailer Park around 40 minutes later.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.