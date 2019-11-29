Jetstar’s $179 flight sale to Hawaii

Jetstar has dropped a stunning deal as part of the Black Friday sales.

IN JUST a few days summer will officially hit, and what better way to celebrate than a super-low flight deal to Hawaii.

As part of its Black Friday special, Jetstar is getting Australians summer ready with a huge sale on its tropical destinations.

The budget airline's "Black Friday Weekend Fare Frenzy" will include Bali to Phuket, Hawaii and the Gold Coast.

Jetsar has dropped both domestic and international fares including Sydney to Honolulu from $179 one way, Adelaide to Bali from $155 and Melbourne to Phuket from $195.

For those wanting to stay in the country, Sydney to Launceston is just $55 one way and Melbourne to Sydney $39 one way.

If you're in Perth, you can book fares to Melbourne from $129, and passengers in Brisbane can book a fare to Ayers Rock from just $89 one way.

Travel dates for Jetstar's "Black Friday Weekend Fare Frenzy" range from January to December, 2020. But be warned, fares with Jetstar do not include baggage or meals.

Jetstar's sale starts today and runs until 1159pm AEDT Monday, December 2 and comes during one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year.

Australians are tipped to spend a record amount of cash on this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across technology, cosmetics, appliances, homewares and fashion - and travel.

Virgin Australia has already announced it will offer flights to Los Angeles from $899 return as part of its Black Friday frenzy.

If you want to stay local, why not book a cheap fare to the Gold Coast?

The offer is on until December 4, and as a bonus, customers who book a flight with Virgin Australia or its partner Delta to the United States can go into a draw to win back the cost of their flight - up to $1000 per booking.

It's one of a long list of mega travel deals in this year's Black Friday sales. Some others include:

Wotif's 'Biggest hotel sale of the year': Online travel site Wotif has announced its biggest hotel sale of the year with savings of up to 60 per cent on a range of city accommodation across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Up to $7000 off Flight Centre bookings: Flight Centre's Red Thursday Sale promises savings of up to $7000 on premium river cruises, up to 25 per cent off selected Europe, Asia and USA tours, and up to $4300 on selected holiday packages.

Sales on selected Contiki trips: Contiki is launching its biggest sale ever with savings of more than $3000. Travellers can score mega discounts on 26 trips across five different continents including Western Canada, Greece, and Kuala Lumpur.

Expedia's 75 per cent off hotel coupons: Expedia will offer 60 per cent off selected hotels and 75 per cent off hotel coupons when shoppers use their app. Those who miss out can still get a 10 per cent discount on selected hotels, and 25 per cent off some of their activities.