JETSTAR has cancelled flights between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.
Travel

Jetstar suspends some flights from Sydney

by Sarah Matthews
22nd Dec 2020 4:25 PM
JETSTAR has cancelled all of its flights between Sydney and the Territory from Christmas Day until at least January 8 due to the New South Wales COVID-19 cluster.

The airline announced today that all flights between Sydney and Darwin, and Sydney and Uluru would be halted.

Passengers impacted are encouraged to bring their flights forward if possible via the website at no extra cost.

They can also request a voucher for their cancelled flight.

Flights have also been suspended between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, the Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

Originally published as Jetstar suspends Sydney to NT flights from Christmas Day until next year

