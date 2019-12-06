Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Jetstar strike to cause chaos

by Vanessa Brown with AP
6th Dec 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM

JETSTAR ground crews and baggage handlers across the country have voted to strike in the weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond, throwing festive plans for passengers in to turmoil.

The decision was taken after the airline operators rejected workers demands for better employment conditions, which included 30 guaranteed hours of work per week and increases in current wages.

The 94 per cent vote for industrial action covers 250 workers in Sydney, Melbourne, Avalon, Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide and will allow them to take strikes in the coming weeks and months.

In a statement sent to news.com.au, a spokesperson for Jetstar said there will be "strong contingency plans in place" during the strike period.

"We are surprised the Transport Workers Union pursued a protected action ballot given they only provided their full list of claims two weeks before applying to take this step," a spokesperson said.

"As with all work groups across the Qantas and Jetstar Group, we have offered a 3 per cent annual wage increase - which is above private sector wage growth of around 2 per cent.

"The impact of any potential industrial action by members of the TWU is likely to be minimal as we have strong contingency plans in place. We remain committed to reaching a new agreement to support the great work our people do every day, but not any cost."

The Transport Workers Union said it was unfortunate demands from workers were not met by the airline.

"Jetstar forces its workers on to part-time hours, some are guaranteed no more than 20 hours a week. The rates are low and families are struggling. Jetstar workers took a pay freeze in recent years and they expected the company treat them fairly now they are earning bumper profits. Disappointingly Jetstar have rejected the vast majority of the workers' demands outright," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said in a statement.

Under the current enterprise agreement, Jetstar pilots have been receiving 3 per cent wage increases each year, as well as other benefits and allowances, the company reported.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar highlighting that future actions from the union will not change its position.

 

 

It is understood that under the current enterprise agreement, pilots' base salaries range from $230,000 to $320,000.

News.com.au has contacted Jetstar for comment.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
airline editors picks flights jetstar strikes workers strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        premium_icon Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        News Retail giant Coles will pay millions to the nation’s dairy farmers after being accused of misleading consumers over a price rise on supermarket-branded milk.

        How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        premium_icon How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        News The service will operate seven days a week until the drought breaks with up to...

        Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

        premium_icon Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

        News RFS volunteers are invited to take a break from firegrounds and set the Bangalow...

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        News WITH saleyards closing, farmers are reminded plan ahead for summer