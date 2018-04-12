Jets extra edge for Cutters clash

THE Cutters are coming to Ipswich on Saturday and they do not bring a great past record with them. Mackay had a win last year in the penultimate round of 2017.

Before that 30-20 win, they had not won in Ipswich since 2013.

The Jets have won four out of the past six games between these two sides. The Jets have it over the Cutters in the overall wins 12-7.

The Cutters have won three times at the Reserve and once at Briggs Road in their history.

The Cutters have recorded one win so far in five games, scoring 74 points and conceding 152.

The Jets are on three wins from five games and just about equal with 98 points for and 106 against.

The Cutters have lost their past two games in a row and have lost both games this season away from home.

The Cutters average loss has been by a massive 20 points.

The Cutter to watch will be Cowboys' NRL fullback coming back from injury Lachlan Coote.

Coote has played the last two games for the Cutters at fullback and brings all his NRL experience to a young side.

If Coote gets the call back to the Cowboys then Kyle Laybutt will be the man to look for on Saturday.

Laybutt is the Cutters' highest point scorer with 18 points and Yamba Bowie their highest try scorer with two tries.

Deserved victory

THERE was so much to like about the Jets victory over Northern Pride last weekend.

The Jets stayed around in the first half defending when things were not going too well.

The Pride had two chances and took them. One was a Carney kick off the cross bar and the second an intercept.

The Jets did not drop their heads at 12-2 and knew if they defended the way they did in the first half then it would change.

Michael Purcell got player's player and it was Purrcy that got the Jets moving in the second half.

Purcell looked dangerous in the first half but in the second, he exploded with two line breaks for the game. Purcell leads the Intrust Super Cup with seven line breaks.

The Jets had a huge 59% of the ball and controlled the ball for 30 minutes of the game compared to the Pride's 21 minutes.

The Jets made six line breaks compared to the Pride's one and 42 tackle breaks compared to 26.

Ben Shea was outstanding again and must have gone close to player's player. He topped the tackle count with 39 and the most metres (221m).

Even at 12-2 down, the Jets dominated.

Sebastian Pandia has taken his game to another level this season. Franca Tigani

Big improver

HOW much has Seb Pandia improved I hear you say?

Last year he made 2548m from 21 games. Therefore, he has done 32% of that total already in five games.

This season 817m from 91 hit-ups. If you want that broken down a little bit more: 91 runs for Pandia mean about 18 hit-ups a game and 163m a game.

Welcome back

IT was great to see Huskie Teutau back playing.

Huskie played his first game back against the Pride. He has played 63 games for the Jets and scored two tries in his Jets' career.

Huskie played 16 minutes in his first stint and then came back for the last six minutes of the game.

Mixed results

THE Jets Colts and Mal Meninga Cup sides were off to Yeppoon to take on the Capras but we came away with two losses.

The Colts lost 10 tries to one and a 52-4 old-fashioned football lesson. Jack White from the Capras now has 32 points this season.

In the Mal Meninga, the Jets had their first loss 26-14.

Nathan Stephens scored two tries but it was not enough for the Jets to keep their unbeaten run going.

The Jets will take on the Cutters at home this week.

Magic milestones

WES Conlon needs five points for 400 points for the Jets.

Dane Phillips 121 games for Jets this week, equal 6th most game for Jets with Brian McCarthy.

Give Josh a go

FORMER Jet Josh Cleeland is at the Bulldogs waiting for his chance.

The Bulldogs are sitting on one win from four games. Does anyone think it might be time to try something different? Like give Josh Cleeland a go.

Cleeland was in the NSW Cup team of the year last year.

Contributing 12 tries, 10 try assists, 13 line breaks, and 57 tackle breaks. The Bulldogs were struggling to score a try and they could not find a spot for him.

2018 rolls around and still the Dogs cannot find a spot for Cleeland.

Cooper's stat

RORY Humphries has become the Jets offload king with 14 this season and leading the Intrust Super Cup for offloads.

A cup of hot chips with . . .

A weekly feature in this column is Cooper's stat. Cooper is a league-mad student at Walloon State School and Cooper loves his Jets. You'll find Cooper at many Jets games and he knows his footy. We sat down to talk Jets.

Who is your favourite Jet this season? Dane Philips because he has been in the Intrust Cup team for so long. However, Samuel Martin is my all-time favourite Jet. Hope to see him back soon.

What do you love about going to a Jets game? Getting hot chips, an ice block and a drink, and watching the footy. It's good catching up with our footy mates too.

How will the Jets go in 2018? Hope they win the comp the same as 2015.

How do you rate the hot chips at the Reserve? Beautiful, if they have tomato sauce with them.

Do you have a Jets fact for us Cooper? Greg Quinn was the Jets first captain in 1982.