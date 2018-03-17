Menu
Login
Sport

Jessica Watson honoured by prestigious US boat club

Jessica Watson
Jessica Watson

NEARLY a decade after her inspirational round-the-world voyage, Sunshine Coast woman Jessica Watson has been honoured by the Cruising Club of America in a ceremony in New York.

Ms Watson held the eyes of the world for 210 days when, aged only 16, she sailed out of Sydney Harbour on a perilous voyage around the globe.

Despite suffering a series of frightening incidents, Ms Watson managed the trip entirely alone and without assistance, returning to Sydney Harbour just shy of her 17th birthday.

Since then, Ms Watson has been Young Australian of the Year (in 2011) and that same year was awarded the Jane Tate Trophy for being the first woman skipper across the finish line in the Sydney to Harbour Yacht Race. She also led what was then the youngest crew to compete in the race and made it second across the finishing line.

Now 25, Ms Watson has two books to her name, is involved in an online boat insurance comparison website, and is a youth representative for the United Nations World Food Programme.

In a statement, Ms Watson thanked the Cruising Club for her Young Voyager Award, which recognises her "for outstanding contributions to the sport of sailing and the history of yachting"

"With the club's impressive history and award alumni it's humbling to receive this award," Ms Watson said.

"If you truly want to live life, you have to get involved, pursue your passions and dream big."

Topics:  adventure boats jessica watson sailing sydney to hobart yacht race

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners