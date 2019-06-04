Man, girlfriend dumped ‘bloody’ evidence

Fotis Dulos and girlfriend Michelle Troconis have been arrested and held on $500,000 bond for tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the 50-year-old mother of five, missing since May 24. Picture: AP

MISSING Connecticut mum Jennifer Dulos suffered "a serious physical assault" in her garage, while her estranged husband and his girlfriend are suspected of driving along a nearby highway the day she vanished and stopping more than 30 times - including to drop bloodstained items in trash cans along the way, according to new court papers.

According to the New York Post, at least some of the items - including clothing and a kitchen sponge - were later shown to have Dulos' blood on them, the documents say.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, has been missing since May 24. Her estranged husband and his girlfriend have been arrested. Picture: New Canaan Police Department via AP

As FBI workers spent Monday focusing on woods in the park near where Dulos' SUV was found after she vanished May 24, chilling details emerged about what police sources are calling a homicide case.

The mum of five's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Tronconis, 44, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

The evidence against them includes "multiple stains on the garage floor which tested positive for human blood" at Jennifer's New Canaan home, court documents show.

There were "multiple areas of blood splatter" - and "evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene," the papers say.

Fotis Dulos is arraigned on charges of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution. Picture: AP

"Based upon the crime scene processing, investigators came to the consensus that a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene, and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim," the court affidavit says.

The day Jennifer disappeared, around 7:10pm., Fotis and Tronconis are believed to have driven in his black Ford Raptor pick-up truck about 6 kilometres along Albany Avenue near their mansion in Farmington some 112kms away from New Canaan, the documents state.

Fotis' cellphone records and area surveillance footage indicate that the suspects stopped "at over 30 locations," the papers state.

A man matching Fotis' description in a truck like the one he owns was seen leaving the vehicle during stops "and placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles," the documents say.

Michelle C. Troconis, left, and Fotis Dulos, right have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Picture: New Canaan Police Department via AP

At one corner, the man was seen "inserting an item into a storm drain gate."

His passenger, believed to be Tronconis, would lean out of the truck and was seen "either placing something on the ground or picking up an item," the papers state.

Testing showed that "numerous items recovered from trash receptacles" were "found to contain Jennifer Dulos' blood," the papers state.

The pair were arraigned Monday in Norwalk Superior Court and held on $500,000 ($A716,000) bond.

Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband in 2017, and the pair have been locked in a bitter court and custody battle since. She said in court papers that she feared for her life.

Neither suspect is co-operating with the investigation, authorities added.

This story was first published in the New York Post and is republished with permission.