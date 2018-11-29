Chaos as Mundine attacks Horn at weigh-in

Anthony Mundine grabs Jeff Horn by the throat at the weigh-in.

Things got heated as Jeff Horn and Anthony Mundine both weighed in successfully at the 71-kilogram catchweight limit ahead of their River City Rumble on Friday night.

Words were exchanged, before a swipe from Mundine escalated things past the point of trash talk.

As the two faced off for the last time before they go toe to toe in the ring, both men were locked in conversation, before Horn leaned in, seemingly saying something that touched a nerve with Mundine, who pushed his opponent away by the throat.

"I'm just ready to eat him man, just ready to go," a fired up Mundine, who admitted to taking it a bit too far, said.

Mundine came in at 70.25kg, comfortably under the catchweight limit; meaning he'll avoid the hefty fines Horn's team made sure to include in the fight's inception.

Horn actually weighed in heavier than Mundine, at 70.55kg, telling Ben Damon on stage: "He must have struggled to make weight, because he was very on edge, pushing me there.

"I'm usually in the same position that he is [struggling to make weight].

"I feel great right now."

The who's who of Australian boxing turned up in droves as we got a real sense, maybe for the first time, just how much this fight means to the sport in the country.

From Jeff Fenech, to the recently retired Billy Dib, and everyone else in between; a room buzzing with anticipation watched on as the River City Rumble was made official.

That Horn weighed more than Mundine left boxing pundit Paul Upham slightly worried for Horn.

"For Jeff Horn to weigh more than Anthony Mundine, I find that a little bit bizarre and I'm a bit concerned about that because he's coming up from 66kgs," he said on Fox Sports News.

"One of the issues I've got - why can Anthony Mundine win this fight - Jeff Horn has put a lot of weight on that he doesn't normally carry and he hasn't done this before.

"I'm concerned he's put too much weight on.

"During the fight, towards the end of the 12 rounds, he could start slowing up himself. There's a few question marks in there for Jeff Horn."

- with staff writers