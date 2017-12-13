Jazz hands! Bangalow wins big at theatre awards

BANGALOW Theatre Company received four awards at last night's Palmie Awards.

The annual Gold Coast Area Theatre Awards, also known as The Palmies, include community theatre productions from the Northern Rivers.

Ballina Players and Bangalow Theatre Company received a number of nominations for their 2017 productions but it was the Bangalow troupe that scored the wins.

The first award was for Bangalow resident Anouska Gammon for Best Choreographer for the company's recent production of Chicago.

Bangalow Theatre Company's Kate Foster won Best Director of a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue for Little Shop of Horrors.

Graeme Speed won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Musical also for Little Shop of Horrors.

Bangalow Theatre Company's Julia Keast received the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role In a Community Theatre Musical for Chicago.

The ceremony was held at the Arts Centre Gold Coast and music theatre and TV personality Rob Mills was the master of ceremonies for the evening.