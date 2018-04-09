How Jay-Z saved his marriage with Beyonce

Jay Z reveals he and Beyonce went to therapy to ‘work on their marriage’ after cheating claims.

JAY Z has revealed he went to couples' therapy with his wife Beyonce over claims he had cheated.

The rapper has opened up about how he fought to save his 10-year marriage to the superstar.

The US rapper had previously dropped hints he had been unfaithful on album 4.44 and Beyonce touched on his infidelity on Lemonade, reports The Sun .

Speaking to David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Jay Z said: "I have a beautiful wife who's understanding and knew I'm not the worst of what I've done.

"We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work.

"Like you, I like to believe we're in a better place today. But we're still working and communicating and growing."

Jay Z and Beyonce’s marriage was rocked by cheating claims. Mark J. Terrill/AP

The hip hop legend never named the woman he allegedly cheated with, but Beyonce called her "Becky with the good hair" in her album Lemonade.

In a tell-all chat with the New York Times last year, Jay Z reveals he shut down his emotions and pushed his wife away when he addressed issues from his past.

He said: "You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions.

"So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. ... In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity."

Jay Z also used his album 4.44 to apparently confess to cheating during his marriage, even hinting that he enjoyed threesomes behind her back.

Beyonce and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run tour at Stade De France on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, in Paris, France. Mason Poole/AP

In the intimate title track from new album 4:44, he also alludes to his fear that the couple's three children - including newborn twins rumoured to be called Rumi and Sir Carter - will find out about his mistakes.

He raps: "If my children knew, I don't even know what I would do. If they ain't look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame.

"You did what with who? What good is a ménage a trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?" He also appears to apologise to his wife, who gave birth to twins earlier this month, adding: "I apologise, often womanise, took my child to be born, see through a woman's eyes.

"Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song. I don't deserve you."

