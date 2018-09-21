Jason Donovan’s Neighbours-era pad for sale

The house at 46 Gibdon St, Burnley, is expected to sell for $850,000-$900,000.

The house at 46 Gibdon St, Burnley, is expected to sell for $850,000-$900,000.

A HOUSE owned by Jason Donovan at the height of his Neighbours heart-throb days has hit the market for the first time since he sold it.

His then on-and-off-screen lover Kylie Minogue is believed to have spent time with the actor and singer at the two-bedroom property at 46 Gibdon St, Burnley, while they were playing the nation's favourite couple Scott and Charlene in the late 1980s.

CoreLogic records indicate Donovan's ownership was from 1987 - a few months before the couple's iconic on-screen wedding - and 1994.

Scott and Charlene's wedding is an iconic Australian television moment.

The property will be auctioned on October 6 with price hopes of $850,000-$900,000.

Jellis Craig Richmond agent Clayton Smith said the vendors purchased the brick house off Donovan and were now shifting interstate.

"I'm told that back in those days there used to be a few fans knocking on the door and he'd sneak out the back and have dinner with the neighbours and pretend he wasn't home," he said.

The pair recently reunited to perform their 1988 hit 'Especially For You' at a concert in London's Hyde Park, with Donovan tweeting afterwards: "I literally turned up on my bike to support my friend @kylieminogue and next thing you know I'm onstage @BBCRadio2 Hyde Park in front of 70,000 people recreating those dance moves.

"Especially For You 1988 .. mad! Loved every second. Thank you for all your support. Memories = magic."

Young professional couples are expected to compete for the property.

Mr Smith said the property suited young professional couples, with period charm, a "good size" and courtyard close to parks and Yarra River trails.

Inside the bright, compact pad.

One of the property’s two bedrooms.