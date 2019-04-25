Drug scandal is boxing’s sick joke

The June 1 clash between Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller is off. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The June 1 clash between Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller is off. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

THE boxing world has drawn its whip on Jarrell Miller after his failed doping test ahead of the anticipated heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua.

Miller tested positive for GW1516, HGH and EPO (a human growth hormones) last week, scrapping the anticipated June bout in yet another doping scandal for combat sports.

The explosive reveal caused Miller to be rightfully refused a boxing licence in New York as the sport was made aware of one of its worst cases of doping in recent memory.

Team Joshua is looking for a replacement for June 1, with an announcement set for this week.

Former middleweight champion Andy Lee described Miller's saga as "disgraceful".

"If the governing bodies and commissions aren't going to do anything, it's on the promoters. If they're as outraged as they say, they have to stop working with these fighters. Blacklist them," Lee told Off The Bell.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was fuming at the scandal, blasting Miller's "sabotage" of a multimillion-dollar event.

"I'll be honest with you, it is f***ing unbelievable. You know what the liberty about all of this is? How he, after he failed that test on Monday, text me to say, 'I swear I have not taken anything. This is sabotage'. F*** off."

Joshua broke his silence on the ordeal earlier in the week, posting a video to his Youtube channel. The popular world champ said a replacement fighter would be brought in to fill the gap in as little as three days.

"I don't want to talk too much about the situation with Jarrell Miller, because it is not in my character to knock a man when he is down," he said.

"But there are a lot of things he has said previously, at press conferences and in the build-up - and I wanted to crack him in his jaw.

"But I know when you are in a position, you have to lead by example, and I knew that was not the right thing to do.

"But the lesson to learn is that karma works in various ways - what goes around will come back around.

"I feel he has taken fate and his own blessings out of his own hands.

"Sometimes be respectful - I know it is a fight - but be respectful, be appreciative and lead by example. What he has done is not lead by example."