Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.
More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.
Crime

Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

by Daniel McGookin
11th Jun 2020 11:09 AM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver caught red-handed looting luxury watches and high-end booze from an unattended warehouse in southwest Sydney has pleaded guilty to his role in the elaborate sting.

Jamie Patrick Kinnane, of Richmond Hill, led police to the treasure trove of stolen goods, including more than $150,000 worth of watches, hidden inside his Harrington Park garage following his arrest on January 28 this year.

More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.
More than $150,000 worth of watches was found at his home.

The 32-year-old worked for his father's business SNR Logistics, which had rented 300sqm of warehouse space from Next Logistics, located on Stennett Rd, Ingleburn.

There is no suggestion his father was involved in the theft and he has not been charged by police.

Kinnane, who had access to the alarm code of the Next Logistics warehouse, broke in during the Australia Day public holiday.

Kinnane's brother Nathan Kinnane, Adam Di Bitetto and Stefane Divine are also accused of also breaking into the property and remain before the courts.

Jamie Patrick Kinnane was captured on CCTV footage spending a number of hours inside the unattended property, stealing electronic goods, watches and alcohol.

Police facts also state a portion of CCTV footage was disabled at the time.

At 9.30pm the next day Kinnane returned for a second dip, loading up on electronic goods as police surrounded the property, ultimately leading to his arrest.

 

Nathan Kinnane and Adam Di Bitetto.
Nathan Kinnane and Adam Di Bitetto.

The father initially claimed he was at the warehouse on work duties, but soon led police to stolen goods.

More than $150,000 worth of Nixon watches were located, as well as Fitbit and Garmin watches, 80 Bose headphones, Oral B toothbrush kits and a Dyson hairdryer.

Footage on Kinnane's phone revealed he was in possession of stolen Nixon watches from as early as October 2018, and was in a number of conversations to sell the stolen goods.

The Richmond Hill man has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group, larceny, dealing with the property proceeds of crime worth more than $100,000 and enter building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He will be sentenced on August 5 before Campbelltown Local Court.

courts jamie kinnane nsw crime robbery watches

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Hundreds of thousands of Australians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are about to experience what it's really like to be unemployed.

        Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        premium_icon Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        News AS the stigma around medicinal cannabis begins to ease, patients can begin to feel...

        How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

        premium_icon How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

        News THE five day Byron Bay music festival will offer an artist announcement before...

        NSW Police attacked as George Floyd violence rages

        premium_icon NSW Police attacked as George Floyd violence rages

        News Constable was hit in the neck by a flying rock