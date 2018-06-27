Night I broke into John Ibrahim’s mansion

SITTING at the black granite benchtop in the kitchen of John Ibrahim's palatial mansion, there's confusion as to how this security breach occurred.

The security breach is me. Somehow, after buzzing the intercom on this rainy Monday night, the gates swing open and I stride down the path into the clifftop home of this notoriously private man to ask him to chat about his life. And maybe look inside his bedroom.

Lots of people think lots of different things about John Ibrahim. Tabloid newspapers have gifted him with a variety of nicknames over the years - all of which he hates. His name has long been associated with Sydney's "underworld", but the ties are unknown. In his best-selling book, Last King Of The Cross, he wrote about reports of contract hit-outs on his life.

So it makes sense most would deem breaking into his compound and ambushing him in the dark of night to be unwise.

He's not an acquaintance. We've never met. And at some point between buzzing the intercom and plonking myself down at his kitchen bench, it seems I've engaged in a mild case of identity theft.

"We thought you were our mate Hillbilly," John says, looking at the television on the kitchen wall showing black and white surveillance footage of his home's entrance.

The reason for their friend's unfortunate nickname is straightforward. "He looks like a hillbilly," John shrugs.

"Why did you think I was him?" I ask.

"Because you look like a f**kin' hillbilly," he says.

Me, looking like a hillbilly, ‘breaking into’ John Ibrahim’s luxury mansion.

The slick mansion in Sydney’s east looks out over the Tasman Sea.

Standing next to John, most people look like a hillbilly. The nightclub-king-turned-property-mogul (he has an empire worth an estimated $52.5 million) is wearing jeans and a blue shawl neck jumper that shows off his compact, fit frame. His olive skin glows and - just days before he turned 50 - his dark hair remains thick, effortlessly and stylishly pushed back.

He's warm, calm and charming. When he latches onto a thought, his pace quickens and he lifts his chin slightly to spit it out faster.

Before I can ask for skincare tips, he declares everything is off the record. He's used to people trying to catch him out on anything. Nightclub kingpin or not, a strange person infiltrating your home on a cold and rainy Monday night will concern anyone.

The following morning, his best friend - and, as it happens, my former boss when I worked as a radio producer - Kyle Sandilands calls, having been informed of the security lapse.

"What do you think you're doing showing up at John Ibrahim's house unannounced like a f**kin' Avon lady?" he snips before laughing. The pair have been friends for years and are often papped hanging out in the Cross and holidaying together. Kyle's name attracts attention, which John coincidentally tries hard to avoid.

On the phone, Kyle lowers his voice and whispers down the line.

"Your name's been added to the list of people whose bones get crushed," he says.

John (second from right) with Kyle Sandilands, Ben Fordham and friends on the street outside his book launch last year.

Kyle met girlfriend Imogen Anthony one of John’s parties, when the pair lived across the road from each other.

Back on the clifftop, John doesn't seem in a hurry to eject this Avon lady. Before my unannounced visit, he was hanging out with two friends in the kitchen of this multilayered mansion. Perched on the cliffs in Sydney's exclusive eastern suburbs, the property has been his home for 28 years. Huge windows look out into the darkness, the Tasman Sea crashing below.

The rain is slopping down and he's not fussed if I stay. The surprising generosity to an uninvited guest lasts two hours.

When I leave, he reminds me of his hospitality.

"Remember," he says. "I could've left you out in the rain."

