Crime

Jail locked down after staff assaulted

by Thomas Chamberlin
13th Jan 2021 5:47 PM
Two custodial corrections officers have been assaulted with a broom leading to the lockdown of Brisbane Women's jail.

A female prisoner was out of her cell and wanted to go back inside and seriously assaulted two staff, a man and a woman, just before midday.

Both staff were taken to hospital, with one with having an injury to their face and the other having a head injury.

Staff said the jail was locked down.

General images of Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre at Wolston, Wolston Friday 2nd August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
General images of Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre at Wolston, Wolston Friday 2nd August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark

"Staff inside Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre don't carry OC spray unlike staff at men's correctional centres who all have it," an officer said.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed the incident took place just before midday.

"The injured officers were treated on the scene by their colleagues and Queensland Health staff," the spokesman said.

"One officer suffered a laceration to the head. A second officer received a laceration to the face. Both were transported to hospital for further treatment in a stable condition."
The spokesman said responding officers restrained the prisoner and she was transferred to the detention unit.

The Corrective Services Investigation Unit of the Queensland Police Service has been notified and will investigated, he said.

"The full circumstances of the incident will also be subject to internal review as a part of our commitment to officer safety," the spokesman said.

"The centre was locked down early to allow responding officers to participate in a debrief with management. Employee support services were also on site."

 

 

