Manly cuts ties with NRL outcast

Jackson Hastings pictured during the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs v Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles game held at the Belmore Sports Ground in Belmore. Picture: Christian Gilles

MANLY Sea Eagles star Jackson Hastings has been released from his contract effective immediately.

The rising star hit headlines early in the 2018 season after it was revealed he and star halfback Daly Cherry-Evans had serious personality issues.

It led to the 22-year-old being exiled from the playing group.

Hastings, who joined the Northern Beaches club before the start of the 2017 season after departing the Sydney Roosters, played 13 games before being benched.

It came after the Sea Eagles were humiliated by the Gold Coast Titans in Round 5.

"Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have today released Jackson Hastings from the remainder of his contract, effective immediately," the statement read.

"The club and Jackson's management have made the decision mutually.

"Hastings played 13 NRL games for Manly. The club wishes Jackson all the best in his future endeavours."The decision will allow Hastings to trade in the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles for a potential move to the Super League, with a number of English clubs reportedly clamouring for his signature.

Trent Barrett has moved Jackson Hastings on after his bust-up with Daly Cherry-Evans. Fox Sports/News Corp

After a horrendous injury toll at Narrabeen, Hastings would've been an ideal replacement for Api Koroisau at hooker but such was his falling out with the first-grade squad that Trent Barrett opted instead to try and add a 19-year-old debutant to their 30-man roster.

Hastings was dumped to the Intrust Super Premiership indefinitely after an altercation with Cherry-Evans earlier this season in Gladstone.

Following the bust-up, Barrett came out and said that was just one of many incidents involving Hastings that led to his demotion.

"There have been concerns ongoing," Barrett said.

"This certainly isn't a one-off incident. We have pretty well documented a lot of things over the past 12 months.

"The last formal one was on February 2 when we had Jackson in here with the RLPA with his manager and our welfare officer to try and work out a plan to work through some issues to avoid a situation we've just gone through."

Hastings has played 47 NRL games, having debuted with the Roosters in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles have confirmed forward Shaun Lane, who has been linked with a long-term deal with Parramatta, has rejected a three-year deal to remain with the club and will leave at season's end.