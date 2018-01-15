Jack chases dream online game career

HARD AT IT: Grafton teenager Jack Murray keeps polishes his skills on the online computer game Fortnite. He has reached a world ranking of 23 in one online game and is looking to make a career in gaming. INSET: A screen shot of the game Fortnite.

FINDING out her 14-year-old son Jack had a world ranking of 88 in the online game Call of Duty, was a life changing moment for Grafton mum Karleen Murray.

"We just thought he was down there playing games on his PS4," Ms Murray said. "Like any parent we tried to make sure that the games didn't take over his life.

"Then he told me had reached 88 in the world playing one game (Call of Duty) and my ears pricked up. What if he could make a career from it?"

Jack had an example already, the Swedish online gamer and comedian Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, who has become recognised as Youtube's biggest star with his comedic commentaries on videos of his gaming successes.

The 28-year-old who dropped out of university in 2011 and was cut off by his parents, now has an entry on the Forbes Rich List with a nett worth of $16 million and rising.

The new regime also meant more game time .

"When you stop playing your ranking immediately begins to drop," she said.

"So we were happy to fit more time on the PS4 into his schedule.

"But he still has to do his chores and if he doesn't, he loses game time."

Ms Murray said it was important for Jack to establish a brand and a style of video that people wanted to see.

"When he gets his subscriber numbers over 1000 he can start to charge money for advertisements on his videos," she said.

"He's got about 350 subscribers in just over two months,."

She has set up a Youtube and Twitter account Jack plays under his screen name of Muzza737YT.

The new regime seems to be helping Jack's gaming results as well with his ranking in Call of Duty III peaking at 23 in December.