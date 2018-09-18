J Lo flaunts incredible figure in swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez doesn't look a day out of her twenties

JENNIFER Lopez might be nearly 50 but the singer doesn't look a day out of her twenties - and she has her latest Instagram as proof.

The 49-year-old showed off her ageless figure in an orange swimsuit as she lounged by the pool in the post on Monday, which sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy as her fans questioned how she managed to just look better with age.

"Sheesh! How old are you again," one person commented, while another wrote: "Still got it!"

It's not the first time J Lo has tried to break the internet, with the singer flaunting her six pack in a bikini while celebrating her 49th birthday in July.

Looking decades younger and holding up a bottle of champagne, Lopez posed alongside longtime partner Alex Rodriguez and their family, captioning the post: "Current birthday situation … yup."

Last month J Lo stole the show at the VMAs. Picture: Nicholas Hunt

Last month, J Lo stole the show at the VMAs, performing a greatest hits medley before accepting the Video Vanguard award.

Lopez put singers half her age to shame as she changed outfits, danced and sang hits such as Get Right and On The Floor over 10 show stopping minutes.

The Maid in Manhattan actress told US Weekly in 2015 that she still works out almost every day.

"Very rarely will I skip my workout," she said. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum."