Menu
Login
Rugby League

Cleary agrees to Penrith deal: report

5th Oct 2018 10:35 AM

WESTS Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has reportedly agreed to a massive deal at the Panthers in a move to place him back at the foot of the mountain in Penrith.

Cleary, who was forced out of the Panthers in 2015, looks set to join his son and star Penrith halfback Nathan at the club from 2021 in reported three-year contract.

The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie broke the news on Thursday night after an anonymous source "close to Penrith" spilt the beans.

"The club and Ivan's management have formally agreed to terms for '21, '22 and '23," the source said.

"It will now be interesting to see what transpires over the next two years of his contract at Wests Tigers.

"There is still a chance Ivan will at Penrith next season. Would you want him at your club if he has signed somewhere else? That's the reality. Penrith isn't in any hurry. Cameron is organising things as we go."

The cat is out of the bag.
The cat is out of the bag.

A Tigers insider revealed mountains would need to move before Cleary was let go of the Wests coaching role.

Wayne Bennett has reportedly been offered to the Wests Tigers, but it's unclear if Bennett would want to take charge of a rebuilding side.

"Wests Tigers have Ivan contacted for the next two years. If circumstances were to change favourably for the club, and they'd have to be pretty favourable, the club's board would probably consider a release for Ivan," the source said.

"If there was a compelling reason to look at an alternative coach then the club would look at it. Until then, Ivan has to coach at Wests Tigers and do a good job."

- Where Penrith stands: Technically they're without a head coach for next year after Anthony Griffin was sacked. Cameron Ciraldo was appointed as caretaker for the final six matches.

- Where Brisbane stands: Wayne Bennett has a contract for 2019, however, the club's board recently knocked back his application for a one-year extension, whichcould trigger his early departure.

Should Bennett choose to go, ex-Souths premiership winner Michael Maguire has been mentioned as a possible replacement. Current Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold is understood to be in the club's sights for 2020.

- with AAP

Related Items

ivan cleary nathan cleary nrl penrith panthers rugby league

Top Stories

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music Their single Never Ever has reached Platinum sales

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Local Partners