HEARTFELT tributes are flowing for Byron Shire father-of-three Tod Martin, who died last month at the age of 51 after battling the asbestos-related disease mesothelioma.

His business partner at Byron Bay Real Estate Todd Buckland said Mr Martin's family and the whole community were still struggling to deal with the loss.

Mr Buckland said his heart went out to Mr Martin's family especially his wife Sandra and their three adult sons Sam, Ben and Joel.

"He and Sandra did a magnificent job with their boys , and they can be very proud of how well they have equipped these young men, for their future lives.”

"Tod always said, 'It's what you do next that counts.'”

"He was an extremely giving and generous man who mentored many young athletes across the shire in rugby, tennis and lifesaving,” Mr Buckland said.

"He was a talented rugby player himself playing grade for Easts and Souths in Sydney and kept up a very high level of fitness. You would often see him training at Brunswick Heads or Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Clubs.

Mr Buckland said that in business as in life Tod was held in high regards by his clients who were all impressed with how honest and straight he was with people.

Mr Martin started his working career as a plumber and Mr Buckland believes that this is likely where Mr Martin came into contact with asbestos.

"It was a late diagnosis and the symptoms were somewhat masked by his incredible level of fitness,” Mr Buckland said.

"He was very graceful, he fought the disease very hard and I'm sure that there were times he felt cheated , but I do think he found perspective in the end.”

Byron Shire Real Estate posted the following words on their Facebook page:

"There aren't words to express our grief and loss with the passing of Tod. He was a great man. Generous and strong to the final breath. Magnificent family man. Proud devoted father to 3 fantastic boys who are a testament to what an amazing and humble man he was. If you were in need, nothing was a problem to Tod. Unbelievably loyal friend. Mentor to many. Talented as a sportsman, professionally and in anything else he tackled in life. Thousands have benefited from Tod's unselfish and giving nature. The world was a better place with him in it and he will not be forgotten.”

More than 50 others have commented on the post since including Greg Clark who wrote that Mr Martin was a "truly beautiful man, strong,tough and extremely generous with his time.”

"I loved training with him and was in awe of his dedication to others he coached. RIP toddy.”

There will be a memorial gathering for Tod Martin from 4-8pm this Saturday at the Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.