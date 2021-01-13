Menu
'It's ridiculous': Trump breaks silence, shows no regret

13th Jan 2021 6:36 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since last week's riot in Washington D.C., insisting the speech he gave to supporters just before they stormed the Capitol was "totally appropriate".

"So if you read my speech - and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television. It's been analysed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Mr Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One this morning.

The President is travelling to Texas, where he is expected to visit the border wall with Mexico and talk about immigration.

"And if you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer. The horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places, that was a real problem, what they said," he continued.

"But they've analysed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, and everybody thought it was totally appropriate."

In earlier comments as he left the White House, Mr Trump labelled the push to impeach him a second time and remove him from office a "witch hunt".

"We want no violence, never violence, absolutely no violence," the President said.

"On impeachment, it really is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous.

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger. And you're doing it, and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing.

"For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger.

"I want no violence. Thank you very much."

