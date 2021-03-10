Menu
Equipment was delivered to the museum in Lismore ahead of filming for a new Netflix series.
News

IT'S ON: Film crews roll into Lismore CBD for Netflix series

Cathy Adams
9th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 10th Mar 2021 11:55 AM
The barriers are up and the equipment has rolled in,as filming begins on a new Netflix series in Lismore on Wednesday.

The series, God's Favorite Idiot, starring Melissa McCarthy and created by her husband Ben Falcone, has started filming in Molesworth St around the museum building.

Crews for a new Netflix series have converged on the Lismore CBD.
Barricades have been erected to restrict parking along Molesworth St in front of the museum building, and the parking area behind it.

Trucks delivered a variety of equipment to the site on Tuesday afternoon ahead of filming.

Public access to Spinks Park has been restricted.

It tells the story of mid-level technical support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone), who finds love with a co-worker at the same time he receives a message from God.

Parts of Molesworth St have been cordoned off so a Netflix series can be filmed.



