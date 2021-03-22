Road closures, and how much more rain is coming
Update 7.45am: If you have to drive in this weather today, the SES is urging people to take extra care.
Major roads impacted by flooding include the Pacific Motorway at Tamarind Drive, Cumbalum, where traffic is affected in all directions.
Live Traffic NSW reports that emergency services are in attendance, and people should not drive through floodwaters. Expect delays.
Lismore Road/Bangalow Road between Richmond Hill Road and Dudgeons Lane is also closed in both directions.
Drivers should avoid the area. Diversions for light vehicles: Eastbound Richmond Hill Rd, Bruxner Hwy, Pacific Hwy, Lismore Rd. Westbound Lismore Rd, Pacific Hwy, Bruxner Hwy, Richmond Hill Rd.
Heavy vehicles: Lismore Rd, Pacific Hwy, Bruxner Hwy in both directions.
Ross Lane at Lennox Head is also closed.
There are a number of other road closures and cautions around the Northern Rivers, and the situation can change rapidly. This is the advice as at 7.45am on Monday, March 22, by LGA. Please email us northernstar@news.com.au with any other road closures you notice, or to send in your photos.
LISMORE CITY COUNCIL
Closed
- Bangalow Road at Nashua
- Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek
- Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon
- Wyrallah Road, East Lismore
- Sibley Street, Nimbin
Caution
- Blue Knob Road
- Boatharbour Road, at Richmond Hill Road
- Boatharbour Road, near McKinnon Road
- Hensley Carpark
- Nimbin Road
- Cowlong Road
- Rowing Club Car Park.
BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL
Closed
- Boundary Road @ Marom Creek
- Eltham Road @ Maguires Creek Bridge
- Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Creek (Kirklands Crossing) and Emigrant Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv
- Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar
- Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane @ Deadmans Creek
- Watson's Lane @ Emigrant Creek.
Caution
- Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir
- Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum
- Fernleigh Road @ Tea House
- Marom Creek Road @ Gum Creek
- Pearces Creek Bridge @ Eltham Road, Pearces Creek
- Tamarind Drive between North Ck Road and Cumbalum i/change
- Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange.
BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL
Closed
- Binna Burra Road at intersection with Lismore/Bangalow Road.
Caution
- Coolamon Scenic Drive/Montecollum near Mullumbimby Golf Course
- Federal Drive
- Gulgan Road (South)
- Lawson Street
- Leslie Street (Caution)
- Lismore Road: Water over road at Binna Burra, this road is controlled by RMS
- McAuleys Lane: Unconfirmed report of water of road at intersection with Myocum Road
- Mullumbimby Road: Water over road near Uncle Toms
- Myocum Road near Coolamon Scenic Drive
- Myocum Road - near Tyagarah Rd
- Myocum Road at Barlows Farm
- Rajah Road
- Redgate Road
- Rifle Range Road, Bangalow
- South Golden Beach area
- The Pocket Rd at Billinudgel
- Tickles Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
- Wilfred Street.
RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL
Closed
- Barker Street, Colches to Diary Street
- Bora Codrington Road
- Coraki Ellangowan Road Coraki
- Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki
- Darke Lane
- Foot Bridge, Casino
- Myrtle Creek Road
- Old Tenterfield Road, 16.5km from Summerland Way
- Old Tenterfield Road, most of the causeways
- Queensland Road (Stock Route).
KYOGLE COUNCIL
Closed
- Iron Pot Creek Road
- Montgomerys Bridge
- Old Tweed Road
- Omagh Road, bridge submerged due to heavy rainfall
- Tims Lane.
Caution
- Bingeebeebra Creek Road
- Capeen Creek Road
- Collins Creek Road
- Collins Valley Road
- Lynchs Creek Bridge
- Duck Creek Road
- Edenville Road
- Cedar Point Bridge
- Fawcetts Plain Road
- Scarrabelotti's
- Doggies Waterhole
- Intersection with Kyogle Road.
Original story: Are you sick of the rain yet? I'm afraid we haven't seen the last of it.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more heavy rain for the next few days.
The prediction in Lismore today (Monday) is for 60-100mm of rain, and BOM is 100 per cent sure it will be wet.
On Tuesday, the forecast is for another 35-60mm, clearing to showers on Wednesday, with a top temperature of 29C, before becoming sunny on Thursday and Friday.
The rest of the Northern Rivers can expect much of the same.
Casino can expect between 70-120mm of rain on Monday and 35-60mm on Tuesday.
Tweed Heads is forecast to receive 50-80mm on Monday and 50-90mm on Tuesday.
Byron Bay can expect 45-80mm on Monday and 40-70mm on Tuesday.
The forecast for Ballina is 60-100mm on Monday and 35-70mm on Tuesday.
Kyogle is also forecast to receive a drenching, with 60-100mm on Monday and 30-50mm on Tuesday.
Evans Head could get 60-100mm of rain on Monday and a further 40-70mm on Tuesday.
As catchments are already saturated, BOM warns there is the possibility of riverine and localised flooding.