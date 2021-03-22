Road closures, and how much more rain is coming

More heavy rain is forecast for the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

More heavy rain is forecast for the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

Update 7.45am: If you have to drive in this weather today, the SES is urging people to take extra care.

Major roads impacted by flooding include the Pacific Motorway at Tamarind Drive, Cumbalum, where traffic is affected in all directions.

>>> Flood rescue sparks desperate warning from SES

>>> Fuel spill, wet roads: Plea for drivers to slow down

Live Traffic NSW reports that emergency services are in attendance, and people should not drive through floodwaters. Expect delays.

Lismore Road/Bangalow Road between Richmond Hill Road and Dudgeons Lane is also closed in both directions.

>>> Heavy rain, saturated catchment causes 'significant' river rises

Drivers should avoid the area. Diversions for light vehicles: Eastbound Richmond Hill Rd, Bruxner Hwy, Pacific Hwy, Lismore Rd. Westbound Lismore Rd, Pacific Hwy, Bruxner Hwy, Richmond Hill Rd.

Heavy vehicles: Lismore Rd, Pacific Hwy, Bruxner Hwy in both directions.

Ross Lane at Lennox Head is also closed.

There are a number of other road closures and cautions around the Northern Rivers, and the situation can change rapidly. This is the advice as at 7.45am on Monday, March 22, by LGA. Please email us northernstar@news.com.au with any other road closures you notice, or to send in your photos.

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL

Closed

Bangalow Road at Nashua

Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek

Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon

Wyrallah Road, East Lismore

Sibley Street, Nimbin

Caution

Blue Knob Road

Boatharbour Road, at Richmond Hill Road

Boatharbour Road, near McKinnon Road

Hensley Carpark

Nimbin Road

Cowlong Road

Rowing Club Car Park.

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

Boundary Road @ Marom Creek

Eltham Road @ Maguires Creek Bridge

Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Creek (Kirklands Crossing) and Emigrant Crossing

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv

Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar

Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek

Ross Lane @ Deadmans Creek

Watson's Lane @ Emigrant Creek.

Caution

Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir

Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum

Fernleigh Road @ Tea House

Marom Creek Road @ Gum Creek

Pearces Creek Bridge @ Eltham Road, Pearces Creek

Tamarind Drive between North Ck Road and Cumbalum i/change

Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange.

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

Binna Burra Road at intersection with Lismore/Bangalow Road.

Caution

Coolamon Scenic Drive/Montecollum near Mullumbimby Golf Course

Federal Drive

Gulgan Road (South)

Lawson Street

Leslie Street (Caution)

Lismore Road: Water over road at Binna Burra, this road is controlled by RMS

McAuleys Lane: Unconfirmed report of water of road at intersection with Myocum Road

Mullumbimby Road: Water over road near Uncle Toms

Myocum Road near Coolamon Scenic Drive

Myocum Road - near Tyagarah Rd

Myocum Road at Barlows Farm

Rajah Road

Redgate Road

Rifle Range Road, Bangalow

South Golden Beach area

The Pocket Rd at Billinudgel

Tickles Road

Upper Main Arm Road

Upper Wilsons Creek Road

Wilfred Street.

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL

Closed

Barker Street, Colches to Diary Street

Bora Codrington Road

Bora Codrington Road

Coraki Ellangowan Road Coraki

Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki

Darke Lane

Foot Bridge, Casino

Myrtle Creek Road

Old Tenterfield Road, 16.5km from Summerland Way

Old Tenterfield Road, most of the causeways

Queensland Road (Stock Route).

KYOGLE COUNCIL

Closed

Iron Pot Creek Road

Montgomerys Bridge

Old Tweed Road

Omagh Road, bridge submerged due to heavy rainfall

Tims Lane.

Caution

Bingeebeebra Creek Road

Capeen Creek Road

Collins Creek Road

Collins Valley Road

Lynchs Creek Bridge

Duck Creek Road

Edenville Road

Cedar Point Bridge

Fawcetts Plain Road

Scarrabelotti's

Doggies Waterhole

Intersection with Kyogle Road.

Original story: Are you sick of the rain yet? I'm afraid we haven't seen the last of it.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more heavy rain for the next few days.

>>> Flood rescue overnight as more roads cut by flooing <<<

The prediction in Lismore today (Monday) is for 60-100mm of rain, and BOM is 100 per cent sure it will be wet.

On Tuesday, the forecast is for another 35-60mm, clearing to showers on Wednesday, with a top temperature of 29C, before becoming sunny on Thursday and Friday.

The rest of the Northern Rivers can expect much of the same.

Casino can expect between 70-120mm of rain on Monday and 35-60mm on Tuesday.

Tweed Heads is forecast to receive 50-80mm on Monday and 50-90mm on Tuesday.

Byron Bay can expect 45-80mm on Monday and 40-70mm on Tuesday.

The forecast for Ballina is 60-100mm on Monday and 35-70mm on Tuesday.

Kyogle is also forecast to receive a drenching, with 60-100mm on Monday and 30-50mm on Tuesday.

Evans Head could get 60-100mm of rain on Monday and a further 40-70mm on Tuesday.

As catchments are already saturated, BOM warns there is the possibility of riverine and localised flooding.