Written’s script gets unexpected change

RACING BLUE DIAMOND STAKES DAY
by MICHAEL MANLEY

GRAHAME Begg hadn't planned for Written By to have a Golden Slipper dress rehearsal the week before the race but he's hoping it will benefit the two-year-old star.

Begg said his hand had been forced by the Sydney weather and as a result Written By will run in the Pago Pago Stakes (1200m) over the Golden Slipper course and distance at Rosehill this Saturday.

Begg was going to trial the undefeated Written By on the Kensington track last Tuesday but due to rain they were rescheduled to today on the steeplegrass at Randwick but he wasn't going to cop that.

"I don't want to trial, one of the leading Slipper candidates and a valuable horse like him on a ploughed paddock," Begg said.

Trainer Grahame Begg with Written By. Picture: AAP
"I left him in the Pago Pago because of the scenario of rain being about."

"It might work in our favour running him as both horse and jockey should benefit from the experience."

The Blue Diamond Stakes winner has been installed by Ladbrokes as a $2 favourite for the Pago Pago Stakes which is run at Rosehill over 1200m, the same track and distance as the Golden Slipper a week later. He is a $7 third favourite for the Golden Slipper.

Begg said he's also feeling more comfortable with Written By running on Saturday as there's rain forecast for Sydney next week.

"I was between a rock and a hard place. If he didn't run it would be a month between runs between the Blue Diamond and the Golden Slipper and if there's a lot of rain about next week I mightn't have been able to get a strong gallop into him," he said.

The Rosehill track was rated a Slow 7 Tuesday but Begg said fine weather was forecast over the next two days.

"A heavy track wouldn't worry him but I'd rather him run on a good track backing up a week later into the Golden Slipper," Begg said.

Begg said Written By had thrived while in Sydney and his gallop on Tuesday was impressive.

Childs has had one ride before at Rosehill.

His manager Peter Newcomb said Childs had spent six weeks riding for Gai Waterhouse during his apprenticeship and this would hold him in good stead.

Topics:  golden slipper grahame begg horse racing pago pago stakes rosehill written by

