Heavy traffic in Byron Bay.
News

“It’s mental”: Heavy holiday traffic halts Byron streets

Javier Encalada
30th Dec 2020 4:26 PM | Updated: 5:05 PM
HEAVY holiday traffic seems to be the main culprit behind lengthy delays on Byron Bay roads today.

This morning and this afternoon, it's taken more than 45 minutes to drive up Clifford St to leave Suffolk Park, while a single crossing of Jonson St could take up to 1.5 hours this afternoon.

Rain that started after 4.30pm contributed to the sheer number of cars on the streets, with registration plates from all across the country.

 

Heavy holiday traffic in Byron Bay on December 30, 2020.
A spokeswoman for Live Traffic NSW confirmed slow traffic was recorded in town but was not caused by traffic incidents, roadworks or accidents.

"It seems it's just a lot of people on the road in Byron Bay at the same time," she said.

The heavy traffic on Jonson Street has also affected ways such as Ruskin, Fletcher and Lawson streets, all showing very slow traffic after 4pm.

 

Heavy traffic in Byron Bay, December 30.
Melbourne resident Daniel Colleman said he was astounded at the number of cars in town.

"It's like we brought the city to Byron," he said.

"I just arrived to Suffolk Park after we took the kids to the Cavanbah Centre and it took me almost an hour and a half to get here, it's mental.

"I guess it will be the same until us tourists get out of town, hey?"

 

